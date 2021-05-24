Holmes County football shuts out Vernon in spring game

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County football team shut out Vernon 14-0 in their spring game on Monday night.

Even though 15 of the Blue Devils players didn’t dress out, they still took control of this one early on and were up 6-0 over the Yellowjackets at halftime.

In the second half with about 10 minutes left, they added onto that lead when Cade Foxworth got it to Kevin Belser who trotted it in to the endzone for the touchdown.

The Blue Devils were able to get the 2-point conversion as well to make the score 14-0.

This was the first time the Blue Devils and Yellowjackets have met on the field since 2018.

Before the game, Yellowjackets head coach Gerald Tranquille said it was nice they get to have the rivalry back.

“It’s fun. I mean there’s a buzz around here, there’s a buzz around Bonifay, the administration is excited about it, the community excited about it. There’s been great games in the past and we’re excited to renew the rivalry,” Tranquille said.

With the spring season over, these teams now look to the fall which officially gets going on August 2.