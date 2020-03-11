Holmes County football player Bubba Duncan signs with Webber University

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County football player Bubba Duncan signed to play at Webber University Tuesday.

Duncan didn’t have much of a senior season with the Blue Devils as he broke his collarbone in the second game of the year. He came back for the final few games with the team.

The senior captain was the MVP of the First Federal Bowl Game and also was awarded the Coach Willard Steverson Award this year.

Duncan was recruited as a slot receiver and will play that position for the Warriors this fall.