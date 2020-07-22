Holmes County football not worrying about dates, just want to get out on the field

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – With the FHSAA’s decision to keep the fall sports schedule the same, many districts and schools are trying to figure out when they will allow their teams to start practicing.

The Holmes County football team plans to get going on July 27 and they have been ready.

“I don’t care if we get to practice eleven weeks and only have one game, I just want to play,” Holmes County football player Nathan Wilkerson said.

However, the team doesn’t really care about the starting dates for the season, they are only focusing on getting better for the season they hope to have.

They are now one step closer to getting a season with the FHSAA’s decision on Monday.

“You hope that it’s the right decision, we won’t know that I think for a few more weeks and I hope that we are able to get started and get the season going,” Holmes County head football coach Jeff Lee. “If not I hope we have a Plan B, if there is not a start to the season. Just so many unanswered questions with everything.”

“As John Gordon says, we can control what we can control and that’s what we worry about,” Lee said.

The team hasn’t missed a beat this summer either. They have conditioned and lifted weights outside in the Florida heat so they could spread out and social distance.

They are continuing to live by their team motto which Coach Lee implemented last year, G.A.T.A., meaning “Get After Them Aggressively.”

“It’s like in us now, ever since he’s been here. We’ve all been giving it our all and working hard. Just giving all of it, 100 percent,” Holmes County football player Jeremy Martinez said.

The team plans to do just that come Monday and until the start of the season, whenever that is. The Blue Devils just want to be ready for when they step out onto the field for the first time.

“There ain’t nothing like Friday Night Lights, when that light flickers on, there ain’t nothing like that,” Holmes County football player Colby Jones said.