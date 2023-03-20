BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County head football coach and athletic director, Jeff Lee will soon be leaving the Blue Devil’s program for a job in South Florida.

Holmes County Principal Laurence Pender confirmed Monday afternoon that Lee will not finish the spring semester in Bonifay.

Lee is set to take the open head coaching position at DeSoto County High School in Arcadia, Florida.

Former DeSoto County coach, Sam Holland took a position coaching job at Cairo High School (GA) in February after two seasons leading the Bulldog’s program.

In four seasons with the Blue Devils, Lee went 23-23 overall with back-to-back playoff wins in his final two seasons with the program (7-5 in 2022).

Lee spent time at North Bay Haven near the start of their young program and led the Buccaneers to their sole postseason berth and winning season in 2017.

Principal Pender said Monday the head coaching position at Holmes County (which is also tied to the athletic director position) will soon be posted and they will start reviewing applications immediately.