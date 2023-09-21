BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team has emerged as the Panhandle’s team to beat in their classification this season, perfect in games against Class 1 Rural opponents.

“Being able to beat them and playing in that game, knowing that you beat them,” Holmes County junior quarterback Colby Powell said. “It feels great.”

The Blue Devils made a statement with the 46-36 win over cross-county rival Chipley, which is something Holmes County hasn’t been able to do over the last six years. They followed it up with another win over offensive powerhouse Sneads.

“I feel like if we put the best Holmes County Blue Devils out there we’re going to have a lot better than a good chance in most games that we play,” Holmes County head football coach Kevin Womble said.

Holmes County football has a reputation for building tough players, but this year they have the added bonuses of depth and talent.

“The big difference is this year we’ve got a lot of talent to go along with it,” Womble said. “It’s not that they’re tough, but, they don’t have a lot of speed or they’re tough, but they don’t have a lot of ability. We’ve kind of got a little bit of all of it this year.”

As the target is forming on the Blue Devil’s back, the team is not letting the newfound attention affect their game.

“Stay humble and do what we have to do until we get to where we want to get,” Holmes County senior running back Jameson Bacon said.

For coach Womble, coming back for his second stent as the head coach of his alma mater the pressure for success is on, but he gives all the credit to those wearing the jersey on Friday night.

“These guys are the ones out here making goal line stands are the ones punch in from the one-yard line,” Womble said. “I don’t get to do any of that anymore. I just call the plays.”

For the last two years, the Blue Devils have made a second-round playoff exit, but this year with a large senior class, they are hopeful to take it further this season.

Holmes County has Friday, September 22 off, but will be back in action hosting Vernon for homecoming on Friday, September 29.