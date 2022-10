BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County High School golf teams made a clean sweep at the county championships on Thursday afternoon.

Holmes County boys and girls were victorious over Bethlehem, Poplar Springs and Ponce De Leon.

Holmes County’s Savannah Goodman was the girls’ individual medalist shooting one over par while Bethlehem’s Roman Purvee was the boys’ individual medalist shooting eight over par.