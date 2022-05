FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County baseball team won their programs first state championship with a 3-1 victory over Bozeman in the Class 1A State Finals.

Senior Colby Jones got the start and win for the Blue Devils who finish the season at 24-7.

The Bucks finish as Class 1A State Runners-up and at 25-5 on the season.