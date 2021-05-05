Holmes County baseball and softball teams prepare for first round of state playoffs

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County softball and baseball teams are both preparing for the first round of the Class 1A State Playoffs.

Both Blue Devils squads won their district title games last week to punch their ticket to the state playoffs.

The Lady Blue Devils took down Freeport 3-2 in nine innings in that district championship game. The baseball team beat Paxton 4-3 in that title game on Friday night.

“Really exciting because we’ve only won districts a few times since I’ve been up here so it’s a big thing especially for us because both boys and girls to win districts in the same year. I think we’re really ready for the game tomorrow. We’ve prepared all year for it so it’s exciting and we’re ready,” Holmes County softball player Hailey Johnson said.

Since both teams won their district championship, they both get to host the regional semifinals games on their home field and that’s something both teams are excited about.

“We call this Dixon hill, he was a former baseball coach for many years here. So to be up here on Dixon hill and have the playoffs here, only a Blue Devil can understand the magic,” Holmes County head softball coach Stephanie Pippin said.

“Coach Dixon was my coach in high school so to get the opportunity to come back and play these games here and having a piece of him with us. He’ll be here to watch the game he better be,” Holmes County head baseball coach Jeromy Powell said.

Even though it was both the baseball and softball teams goal to win the district title, they still have work left to do.

They want to advance as far as they can in the state tournament.

“Oh the energy is gonna be high it’s gonna be unforgettable, it’s one of those games that will give you chills when the lights turn on so you just have to play the best at the end of the day,” Holmes County baseball player Colby Jones said.

The softball team takes on Paxton on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and the baseball team takes on Jay on Friday night at 7 p.m.

“I think the energy is gonna be high I feel like our fans will have our backs and will keep up pumped up and keep us going. It’s really exciting to play at home because we get the home-field advantage, we know how everything is on the field, what the field conditions are, and I think it’s gonna go good for us,” Holmes County softball player Morgan Moss said.