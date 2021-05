BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County Baseball team advanced to the Final Four with a 3-2 walk off victory over Northview on Thursday night.

With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 20-8 on the season.

Holmes County will take on panhandle foe Chipley in the state semi-final match on Wednesday.

In two meeting this season, Chipley won both games but only by 3 runs combined for both matches, winning 8-7 in the first meeting and 6-4 in the second.