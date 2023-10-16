NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County High School alum and Northwest Florida State sophomore, Colby Jones announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Sunday.

Jones was named First-Team All Panhandle Conference and Second-Team All FCSAA after helping lead the Raiders to a conference title and state runner-up finish in the spring.

In high school, Jones led Holmes County to a Class 1A State Championship in his senior year and was named the 2022 Class 1A Player of the Year.

The NWF third baseman finished his freshman season with a .339 AVG, .429 OBP, 58 H, 9 2B, 7 HR, and 44RBI.

Jones will play his sophomore season with the Raiders and Join the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2024.