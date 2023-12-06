PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Zamiyah Hill’s double hat-trick led the Mosley girls soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Bay at Arnold’s Gavlak Stadium Wednesday night.

Hill, a senior University of Florida commit, finished the night with six goals and Mosley junior Jessy Langston finished with five assists. Hill now has 24 goals in nine games this season.

Bay junior Aubrey Cupples scored the Tornadoes’ lone goal off a corner-kick assisted header.

Mosley improved to 6-3 and will host Navarre on Thursday, December 7.

Bay fell to 3-3 and will visit Bozeman on Friday, December 8.