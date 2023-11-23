PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For high school football, the goal is to ruin Thanksgiving because practice on Thursday means your team is playing in the region final.

“It’s the greatest time of year to be playing football,” Port St. Joe head football coach Tanner Jones said.

Football on Thanksgiving usually makes you think of the NFL games or even the college rivalry games.

“To be able to wake up on Thanksgiving and have something else going on other than just your family and NFL football,” Bozeman head coach Jason Griffin said. “To be able to say we’re still playing and not only are we still playing, we have something to play for.”

Here in the Panhandle, football practice on Thanksgiving day means your team is making a deep playoff run.

“It feels like we’re bigger than a high school football team because I used to watch college and NFL teams on Thanksgiving,” Bozeman senior Chance Jenkins said. “To think we get to play on the same week as those teams is really cool.”

Thanksgiving practice is a goal that some teams set at the beginning of the season.

“We talked to our kids in early August when camp starts about practicing during the fall break,” Blountstown head football coach Greg Jordan said. “It’s not one of those things where you have to practice. You get to practice.”

In class 1R there are just eight teams remaining. While some think of football practice on Thanksgiving as a pain, these teams look at it as an honor.

“Eight teams and 1A football are still doing this,” Holmes County head football coach Kevin Womble said. “We count that as a privilege. We’re blessed to be able to be here.”

For Blountstown, Thanksgiving practice has become the standard with their third straight region final appearance.

“It’s just part of what we are able to do,” Jordan said. “It’s our tradition here and our kids embrace that and they look forward to it.”

Thanksgiving practice is a first for Bozeman, making the deepest playoff run in program history.

“It’s an awesome experience,” Jenkins said. “I never would have seen myself practicing on Thanksgiving.”

While the holiday is all about celebrating and acknowledging what you are thankful for, these four squads have some extra on their list.

“My family, everybody supporting, the football team family and everybody just involved,” Bozeman senior Peyton Gay said. “I’m thankful for all that.”

Holmes County will travel to Bozeman and Port St. Joe will travel to Blountstown. Both games are set for Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m.