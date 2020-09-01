High school football stadiums in Panhandle set capacity limits this year

(WMBB) – Even though high school football games will be played on Friday in the Panhandle, the game atmosphere won’t be what it normally is due to social distancing and capacity limits.

Each district is making the decision on how many fans can come to the games this season.

Jackson County is allowing 50 percent capacity at their football games this year.

Liberty County is also allowing 50 percent capacity at their games, but they won’t require masks.

Walton County is allowing 40 to 45 percent capacity in their football stadiums and will not require masks. They figured that our from measuring the stands and factoring in other places for people to watch the game.

“Because what we also did was we took in effect where people could come in and sit six feet apart in areas like behind the goalposts or in other areas where the stadiums allow or have standing room only six feet apart so we did that too,” Walton County Schools Athletic Director Tripp Hope said.

He also said there will probably be less students at the games this season because most of the tickets will be allotted to the families of the players.

“We’re kinda writing the book as we go, we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe, but each school is handling it a little differently how they distribute their tickets and that’s up to them,” Hope said. “We just set the capacity and how many tickets that can be sold at each stadium depending on the size.”

Holmes County is also doing 50 percent capacity at their stadium for games this season.

Calhoun County hasn’t currently set a capacity limit at their games, but said they will have to cut down the number of fans who can attend the games.

Bay County is also waiting to set a capacity limit as they don’t play their games until the week of Sept. 14.