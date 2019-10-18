LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

High school football game changes due to weather

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Here is a list of all the game changes due to the bad weather on Friday:

  • Bozeman vs. Bay – Monday at 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver
  • Rutherford vs. South Walton – Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Pensacola vs. Arnold – Monday at 5:30 p.m.
  • Jay vs. North Bay Haven – Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Bozeman
  • Cottondale vs. Blountstown – Friday at 5 p.m.
  • Liberty County vs. Holmes County – Friday at 5 p.m.
  • Vernon vs. Graceville – Friday at 6 p.m.

We will update this page as more schedule changes come in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story