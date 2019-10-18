High school football game changes due to weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Here is a list of all the game changes due to the bad weather on Friday:

Bozeman vs. Bay – Monday at 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver

Rutherford vs. South Walton – Monday at 7 p.m.

Pensacola vs. Arnold – Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Jay vs. North Bay Haven – Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Bozeman

Cottondale vs. Blountstown – Friday at 5 p.m.

Liberty County vs. Holmes County – Friday at 5 p.m.

Vernon vs. Graceville – Friday at 6 p.m.

We will update this page as more schedule changes come in.