High School baseball prospects showcase talents for scouts at Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – High school baseball players from all over the Panhandle and beyond came to Gulf Coast this week to participate in their “Top 100” Showcase.

For nearly a decade and a half, Gulf Coast has hosted the two-day event that gives high school players the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of college and professional scouts.

“Well what kind of happens throughout the two days is you start to put the puzzle together, you see how well a kid runs, then you see his defense, then you see his batting practice and then you get to see him in some actual game situations and its not like its a high pressure game, but they play a lot in high pressure games but this is more of a game where they can get some exposure and get seen,” Gulf Coast athletic director Mike Kandler said.

Many local players were invited to attend and represented schools like Arnold, Mosley, Bay, North Bay Haven, Bozeman, Chipley, Holmes County and Vernon.

Mosley had six players there which was more than any other school at the showcase.

“We’ve got kids from all over the Panhandle, and then some outliers that have come up from South Florida or Georgia, or ever have some that have come as far as Tennessee and Kentucky and it’s been a really good event over the last 14 years,” Kandler said.

Kandler said it also helps with the Commodores recruiting every year as well.

“At the end of the day, it’s pretty fantastic anytime you can have 100 pretty good players on your campus, some of them are going to come here, and over the last 14 years, several of our recruits, many of our recruits, a good portion of our roster has come right out of this event so it saves the money from having to go out and recruit and then you get the kid on your campus, he gets to see the area so if you are interested in that player coming here, it’s really a recruiting trip all built into one, so it’s really worked out well,” Kandler said.

The Top 100 Prospect Series features talent from the Class of 2021 to 2023.