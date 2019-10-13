Harlem Legends play Bay County All Stars for hurricane relief fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Harlem Legends were at Bay High School on Saturday to play the Bay County All Stars.

The Legends were made up of former Harlem Globetrotters, former NBA stars, and other retired professional athletes.

The All Star team was made up of Bay County first responders and community leaders.

The game was a hurricane relief fundraiser.

Part of the proceeds went to Bay High School’s Athletic Department and the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.

“Just one way to bring in a little fun entertainment and raise some money at the same time,” said Harlem Legends Director, Michael Douglas.