Harlem Globetrotters perform at Chipola College

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola College Milton Johnson Center was packed Monday night. All the seats filled to watch The Orginial Harlem Globetrotters play the Washington Generals.

“We’ve been around for 94 years and the fans know why they bought their ticket for the high-flying dunks, the flashy passing and the showmanship,” Globetrotter Cheese Chisholm said. “What the globetrotters provide and what we provide is a great basketball game.”

For most of the globetrotters, it was their first visit to the city, but for one player, Cheese Chisholm, it was a gym he recognized.

“I went to Genesis One Christian school, it was a prep school we were like top 16 in the nation. we actually played Chipola, twice,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm has played with the Globetrotters for about 10 years and he said playing with this team has been a dream come true.

“The dream was just to follow it and never give up on the stuff you work hard for every single day so any kids listening it’s just about just following your passion and you never know where it might lead you,” Chisholm said.

The globetrotters motto is “the ambassadors of goodwill.” They aren’t just performing for kids far and wide but giving back to the community as well.

“We don’t wanna be mediocre, we want to make sure everyone is being their best self,” Chisholm said. “We are pushing ourselves not just as globetrotters but as people every single day.”

For all the people who believe that they aren’t a real team, Chisholm has just one thing to say.

“Try and put this red, white and blue on, see how it feels,” Chisholm said. “The one thing I can’t fake it putting this ball in the basket. People might think it’s not real and fugase but it’s not, I can’t fake putting this ball in the basket.”