GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Christmas came early for Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka high schools, as Gulf District Schools received $2.5 million in requested funding for athletic facilities.

Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton said it almost came as a surprise to see one hundred percent of the requested funds for the aging athletic facilities be granted.

“We ask for these projects every year, and sometimes they get a little closer to landing,” But now the end of my 12th year being school superintendent, I’ve never received one of these projects. So, we want to make sure we do it right.”

Now that the funds have been granted by the state, it will “soon” be available to use for a 31-month window.

One of the projects will be a new bathroom facility at the Port St. Joe football stadium.

Port St. Joe Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Tanner Jones said the facilities are long past overdue to be rebuilt, as requested by many Tiger Shark fans.

“On Friday nights after the game, win or lose, you’re going to get a couple of phone calls (especially) from the women, they want the bathrooms to be cleaner, more modern, you know, up to date,” Jones said. “And so, I always know I’m going to get a couple of phone calls one of them being my wife that’s going to get onto me about it.”

Superintendent Norton said the bathrooms were declared not ADA-compliant.

It’s not even a question of whether they’re ADA-compliant,” Norton said. They’re just a relic of the past and, you know, it’s just a chance to bring them into ADA compliance.”

Port St. Joe’s baseball field dugout will also be replaced due to structural damage dating back to Hurricane Michael.

Wewahitchka will undergo two major projects; covering for the baseball and softball field bleachers, and a fieldhouse for the new track built recently.

The biggest item on the list for the grant expenses will go toward an artificial turf soccer field at Port St. Joe.

“The fact we put these wish lists in and it includes a turf soccer field, you know, it’s pie in the sky, it’s unimaginable,” Norton said.

Port St. Joe will end up with a bit more of the $2.5 million allotted to the school district.

Wewahitchka Athletic Director Bobby Johns says to complain about improvement is to live in the past.

I mean, we’re all about Gulf County,” Johns said. I mean, there’s obviously the natural rivalry between the two communities, St. Joe Athletics and Wewa Athletics, but we’re different. We’re very different communities. We’re very different programs. We have different visions to a certain extent.”

The hope is to have the turf soccer field completed by soccer season in November, but Norton said some of the projects may take the full 31-month window to be completed.

We hope to see some things happen as soon as this school year, the fall of this school year,” Norton said. “Other things, it might be next year, literally next school year. But we’re not going to let the dust settle upon us getting started.”

In addition to the high school athletic facilities, Port St. Joe Elementary will receive a new playground for its primary and ESE students.