PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast baseball’s annual Top 100 Showcase for rising high school juniors and seniors is returning to the Publix Sports Park this weekend.

For over a decade, Gulf Coast has hosted this event with coaches and scouts from all levels in attendance. The athletes are split up between Pensacola, Panama City, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville.

“If you belong at the next level, there’s going to be somebody here from every level,” Gulf Coast Head Baseball Coach Tyler Younger said. “Them having the opportunity to play in front of coaches from all levels. This is a big deal for the kids.”

The Showcase will take place at the Publix Sports Park where the athletes will start out with a workout portion. Following the drills, each region will play two games.

“So everybody here at the same time, you can compare them to each other,” Younger said. “Maybe you saw two shortstops that you really liked in the spring and now they’re here playing against each other at the same time.”

The Showcase begins Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. and will conclude on Sunday, June 11.