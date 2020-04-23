Gulf Coast’s Top 100 Prospect Series canceled

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast announced Wednesday that their Top 100 Prospect Series this summer is canceled.

The event has been a big one for the school for the past 13 years. The top 100 baseball players in the area are invited to come perform for college coaches and scouts over the three-day event.

The event was slated for June 12-14 this year.

Gulf Coast athletic director and head baseball coach Mike Kandler said it was going to be hard to postpone the event to a later date.

“I guess when an event is a win-win and you can’t have it, it becomes a lose-lose,” Kandler said. “Not much we can do about it, but it’s too bad, it’s gonna cost a lot of kids the opportunity to get seen.”

Kandler said they hope they can plan another recruiting showcase in the fall, but are playing it day by day at this point.