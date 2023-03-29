PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast head softball coach, Scot Thomas earned his 900th and 901st career wins in the Commodore’s sweep over Tallahassee Wednesday night.

He spent 23 years in the ACC at Virginia Tech where he picked up a majority of those wins.

Thomas said he was glad to pick up his 900th win with a team as special as this one.

“There are some times that we’ve had seasons where I’d like to have a redo or I was just glad that we were over with,” Thomas said. “But this is certainly not one of those. To be able to hit 900 it’s and I had almost 800 at Virginia Tech. So let’s go for another 700 here. I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m excited to be here Gulf Coast and be able to pull off a couple of milestones here is special to me.”

Gulf Coast improved to 25-10 overall, but it 6-0 in conference play.