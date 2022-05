PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball team’s redshirt freshman pitcher Graceanne Spears was named to the FCSAA All-State First Team on Wednesday morning.

Spears finished her 2022 season with 38 appearances, 17-12, 1.34 ERA, 4 saves, 173 IP, and 245 Ks.

She was also named the Panhandle Conference Pitcher of the Year, was voted First-team All-Conference and was tied for the second-most strikeouts in the nation this season.