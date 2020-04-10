Gulf Coast’s Smith named National Player of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Coast State Commodore is being recognized on the national level, being named National Junior College Athletic Association’s Player of the Year.

Sophomore guard Ahlana Smith was given the honor on Friday.

Smith led the Commodores to a 23-5 record this season, including an undefeated 11-win mark at home.

Smith, a consistent force for the Commodores, posted three 30-point performances throughout the season. Impressively, Smith posted double-digit scoring marks in all but one contest that she participated in.

Smith boasted a season-high 39-point performance in the second game of the season in a 97-89 win at Florida SouthWestern.

She is headed to Kentucky next season to suit up for the Louisville Cardinals.

Personal

Position – Forward

– Forward Class – Sophomore

– Sophomore Height – 5’9″

– 5’9″ Hometown – Charlotte, NC

2019-20 Statistics

26 games (25 starts)

20.3 PPG

43.9 FG%

4.8 RPG

2.0 APG

2.7 SPG

2019-20 Accomplishments