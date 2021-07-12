Gulf Coast’s search for a new head women’s basketball coach back on

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast has reopened their search for a new head women’s basketball coach as Kathy McConnell-Miller decided she would not be joining the Commodores this year.

Gulf Coast hired McConnell-Miller on July 1 and she even came down to the area last week.

However, McConnell-Miller informed the school that because of “extenuating family circumstances,” she would not be able to be the head women’s basketball coach.

“While we are disappointed, we wish Coach McConnell-Miller the best. We will re-open the search and all previous candidates are still under consideration and need not re-apply,” Gulf Coast wrote in a press release on Monday.

Gulf Coast hired McConnell-Miller to take over for Cayla Petree who left after one season with the team to join Morehead State’s women’s basketball program.

