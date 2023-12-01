PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball coaching legend, Roonie Scoval has been announced as a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Scovel was the head coach of the Lady Commodores for 22 seasons, officially retiring in 2020.

She was the head coach for the Lady Commodores from 1996-2012 and re-joined the program from 2014 to 2020.

Scovel won six NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championships (2003, 2008, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2019), 18 Panhandle Conference championships, 13 region championships, six NJCAA National Coach of the Year honors, and accumulated a record of 646-91.

Coach Scoval said she would never have made it this far without the players, coaches and community who surrounded her, and that she’s truly grateful for the Hall of Fame honor.

“I’m so honored,” Scoval said. “It’s just amazing to be able to be in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. But you know that everything that went with it, we said it so many times, the Gulf Coast family. As I sit here, I just represent so many people that are allowing me to go enjoy the moment, and be named, and be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

The induction ceremony for the 2024 Hall of Fame class will take place on April 27th at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee.

**Video correction: Scoval’s teams won 18 Pahandle Conference Championships, not eight.