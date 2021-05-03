Gulf Coast’s Max Ryerson named Panhandle Conference Player of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast’s Max Ryerson was named the Panhandle Conference Baseball Player of the Year on Sunday.

Ryerson is currently seventeenth in the nation in home runs as he had 15 this year.

He has a .385 batting average with 62 hits, 49 RBIs, and a slugging percentage of .720.

His teammate Dallen Leach was named the Panhandle Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Justin Kelley was named to First-Team All-Conference as an infielder. Tyler Borges and Colton Hipp were named to the All-Conference Second-Team.