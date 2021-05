PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast baseball player Brayden Gainey will be continuing his baseball career at the University of Alabama.

Gainey went to play for the Commodores after he graduated from Mosley High School in 2019.

Even though he didn’t get to play much last year because of the pandemic, he made up for it this year on the diamond.

Gainey was named to the second-team All-Panhandle Conference this year as a reliever. He had 45 strikeouts this year and a 2.97 ERA.