Gulf Coast’s Ahlana Smith wins Panhandle Conference Player of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast guard Ahlana Smith has been named the 2020 Panhandle Conference Player of Year.
Smith leads the Commodores in scoring with 20.8 points per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from the 3-point line. She also averages 4.6 rebounds and two assists per game.
She also was named to the All Panhandle First team along with teammates D’Asia Gregg and Naomi Mbandu.
All-Panhandle Women
First Team
Ahlana Smith – SO Guard – Gulf Coast State College
Chanaya Pinto – FR Forward – Northwest Florida State College
Rayven Peeples – SO Center – Northwest Florida State College
D’Asia Gregg – SO Forward Gulf Coast State College
Isadora Sousa – FR Forward – Chipola College
Fapou Semebene – SO Forward – Northwest Florida State College
Rachel Johnson – SO Guard – Chipola College
Naomi Mbandu – SO Forward – Gulf Coast State College
Kaiya Burnett – SO Guard – Pensacola State College
Polina Nikulochkina – FR Guard – Tallahassee Community College
Caytlin Wilson – FR Guard – Chipola College
Ariel Cummings – SO Center – Chipola College
Second Team
Reneasha Payton – SO Guard – Northwest Florida State College
Lya Farcy – SO Guard – Gulf Coast State College
Precious Cowan – FR Guard – Chipola College
Tatiana Jones – FR Forward – Gulf Coast State College
Sedayjha Payne – FR Forward – Tallahassee Community College
Zamaria Polk- SO Center – Pensacola State College
Ana Nikulochkina – FR Guard – Tallahassee Community College
All-Panhandle Men
First Team
El Ellis – FR. G – Tallahassee
Cameron Holden – SO G – Gulf Coast State
Shawndarius Cowart – SO G – Pensacola State
Carlos Rosario – RS-SO F – Pensacola State
Lat Mayen – RS-SO F – Chipola
Tariq Silver – SO G – Tallahassee
Marceilles Caston – FR G – Northwest Florida State
Eric Hester – SO G – Tallahassee
Jacolbey Owens – SO G – Gulf Coast State
Bryce Waterman – FR G – Pensacola State
Seth Millner – SO G – Northwest Florida State
Marial Mading – RS-FR G – Chipola
Second Team
Mason Anthony – SO F – Northwest Florida State
Maurice Gordon – SO G – Gulf Coast State
Christian Lorng – SO F – Chipola
DeAndre Gholston – SO G – Tallahassee
David Pierce – SO G – Chipola
Cheikh Faye- SO F – Chipola
Kailex Stephens – SO F – Tallahassee
Josh Williams – FR G – Pensacola State
Jordan Guest – SO F – Tallahassee
Rifen Miguel -SO F -Tallahassee
Jourdan Smith- FR G -Northwest Florida State
Rodney Smith- FR G -Pensacola State