Gulf Coast’s Ahlana Smith wins Panhandle Conference Player of the Year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast guard Ahlana Smith has been named the 2020 Panhandle Conference Player of Year.

Smith leads the Commodores in scoring with 20.8 points per game, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from the 3-point line. She also averages 4.6 rebounds and two assists per game.

She also was named to the All Panhandle First team along with teammates D’Asia Gregg and Naomi Mbandu.

All-Panhandle Women

First Team

Ahlana Smith – SO Guard – Gulf Coast State College

Chanaya Pinto – FR Forward – Northwest Florida State College

Rayven Peeples – SO Center – Northwest Florida State College

D’Asia Gregg – SO Forward Gulf Coast State College

Isadora Sousa – FR Forward – Chipola College

Fapou Semebene – SO Forward – Northwest Florida State College

Rachel Johnson – SO Guard – Chipola College

Naomi Mbandu – SO Forward – Gulf Coast State College

Kaiya Burnett – SO Guard – Pensacola State College

Polina Nikulochkina – FR Guard – Tallahassee Community College

Caytlin Wilson – FR Guard – Chipola College

Ariel Cummings – SO Center – Chipola College

Second Team

Reneasha Payton – SO Guard – Northwest Florida State College

Lya Farcy – SO Guard – Gulf Coast State College

Precious Cowan – FR Guard – Chipola College

Tatiana Jones – FR Forward – Gulf Coast State College

Sedayjha Payne – FR Forward – Tallahassee Community College

Zamaria Polk- SO Center – Pensacola State College

Ana Nikulochkina – FR Guard – Tallahassee Community College

All-Panhandle Men

First Team

El Ellis – FR. G – Tallahassee

Cameron Holden – SO G – Gulf Coast State

Shawndarius Cowart – SO G – Pensacola State

Carlos Rosario – RS-SO F – Pensacola State

Lat Mayen – RS-SO F – Chipola

Tariq Silver – SO G – Tallahassee

Marceilles Caston – FR G – Northwest Florida State

Eric Hester – SO G – Tallahassee

Jacolbey Owens – SO G – Gulf Coast State

Bryce Waterman – FR G – Pensacola State

Seth Millner – SO G – Northwest Florida State

Marial Mading – RS-FR G – Chipola

Second Team

Mason Anthony – SO F – Northwest Florida State

Maurice Gordon – SO G – Gulf Coast State

Christian Lorng – SO F – Chipola

DeAndre Gholston – SO G – Tallahassee

David Pierce – SO G – Chipola

Cheikh Faye- SO F – Chipola

Kailex Stephens – SO F – Tallahassee

Josh Williams – FR G – Pensacola State

Jordan Guest – SO F – Tallahassee

Rifen Miguel -SO F -Tallahassee

Jourdan Smith- FR G -Northwest Florida State

Rodney Smith- FR G -Pensacola State