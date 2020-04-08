Gulf Coast’s Ahlana Smith earns First-Team All-American Honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The NJCAA released their 2019-2020 Women’s Basketball Division I All-America Team Tuesday afternoon and Gulf Coast’s Ahlana Smith earned First-Team honors.

Ahlana Smith joins 22 other GCSC Women’s Basketball player who have earned All-American honors under the guidance of Head Coach Roonie Scovel.

Smith finished her 2019-2020 season ranked 10th in Steals (69), 7th in Minutes per game (30.8), 6th in Points per 40 minutes (26.4), 4th in Points (528), 2nd in Points per game (20.3) and 2nd in Field Goals (206-469).

Northwest Florida’s Rayven Peeples earned an Honorable Mention All-American honor.