Gulf Coast women’s basketball upsets No. 2 Northwest Florida to advance to state finals

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team stunned top-seeded Northwest Florida 78-72 in the FCSAA State Tournament on Friday.

Northwest Florida was not only ranked No. 1 in the tournament, but also No. 2 in the last national poll of the season, while the Dores were ranked No. 16.

The Raiders beat Gulf Coast all four times they met up in the regular season, but the Commodores pulled it out when it counted.

Gulf Coast took the lead and built it up to a 14-point advantage in the second quarter, but after halftime, the Raiders erased the deficit and tied the game even.

However, the Commodores outscored Northwest Florida 15-4 over the final four minutes of the third quarter and kept that lead throughout the fourth to win it.

The Dores were led by Nia Daniel with 18 points, but eight Commodores were able to score in this one, four of them getting double digits.

With the win, the No. 5 seeded Commodores move on to the State Championship game against Chipola on Saturday.