Gulf Coast women’s basketball team will look different this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Once the buzzer went off and the Gulf Coast women’s basketball team won the 2019 NJCAA Division I National Championship, head coach Roonie Scovel was already thinking about next season. The work started right away for the reigning national champs.

The Commodores only had a few girls stay for the summer, but those few are practicing and putting in the work for the upcoming season.

Scovel said summer is the time when each player can work on their individual game and get better.

The team needed to start working early because this year’s team is completely different than the last. That’s mainly due to the fact they lost a lot of key players’s from last year’s team like Alexus Dye, Astou Gaye, Dominique Banks, and Savannah Slade.

However, Scovel said she likes what she sees from the freshman who are coming in and even the returning players.

“Some of these freshmen come in and some of these that are working out right here, they’ve been very very coachable and they’re working really hard and looks like they are gonna fit our system,” Scovel said. “We like to run, we like to play up-tempo and they shoot the ball well. So they fit the Lady Commodore system very well.”