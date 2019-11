PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team stays undefeated on the season after their 74-40 win over Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Tuesday night.

The Commodores are now 5-0 overall on the season.

This was their last home game for the month of November. They will be on the road in two weeks to take on Walters State and Georgia Highlands in Rome, Georgia.

They will have a rematch with LBW on Dec. 3.