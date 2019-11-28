Gulf Coast women’s basketball team ready to play after long break

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team is starting off the season like normal: No. 1 in the nation for the past three weeks and No. 1 in the state as well.

“We don’t talk about the rankings very much, we talk about the target that is on our back that comes along with the ranking,” Gulf Coast women’s head coach Roonie Scovel said. “You can’t play on emotions, they only last for so long and you just have to get solid and consistent. The ranking is a nice compliment, but we also know whats coming and that’s Panhandle play.”

The Commodores are finally getting back on the court this Friday after a long break. They will have gone 16 days without playing a game.

Scovel said the reason for the break was because they couldn’t schedule too many long trips for the team due to the budget and it’s difficult to schedule games close by.

It doesn’t seem to bother the team much. They are ready to jump back on the court and play on the road this weekend.

Scovel said although the team is undefeated right now (5-0), they still have a lot to work on.

“We have to get better at every phase of the game,” Scovel said. “But I like our effort, I like our attitude, I like our work ethic, it’s been fun to coach so far.”

The team will celebrate Thanksgiving together before heading on the road Thursday to Rome, Georgia to take on Walters State on Friday and Georgia Highlands on Saturday.