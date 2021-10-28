Gulf Coast women’s basketball team prepares for start of season under new head coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team and new head coach, Rory Kuhn, are making the final preparations before their season begins next week.

Kuhn was introduced to the program just three months ago, and had to essentially start from scratch with just one player returning from the Commodores 2020 roster, but he said he was able to recruit well.

“We got who we wanted, and now it’s putting the pieces of the puzzles together and getting the most out of it,” Kuhn said. “Like I said, it’s a marathon not a sprint, it’s going to take time, but I like all the pieces that we got, and they’re all great kids, we’ve got great kids top to bottom.”

Sophomore center Ava Miller is the sole member who suited up in commodore colors last season, and in the short experience she has shared with her new coach, has said she’s a fan.

“I like it, he has like a positive intake on things, like he pushes you to become better every day and like doesn’t bring you down at all so it’s just a positive environment like we all want to get better,” Miller said.

Kuhn however, isn’t new to coaching in the competitive Panhandle Conference, as he was at one time a men’s assistant at Northwest Florida State, but he also knows the reputation of the six-time national championship program that he has taken over.

“Those teams from the past, they’re big shoes to fill, but we’ve got to start our own identity and move forward to be the best that we can be,” Kuhn said. “And it all starts with the group that we got and the group that starts this year. The fans will be happy, they’ll be able to cheer about somebody, and as long as they compete hard every possession, every play, that’s all I’m asking. If they compete, compete, compete, that will make me happy as a coach.”

And with the season just over a week away, Miller said that she and her team are confident that they can compete with anyone.

“I just think that our team is going to bring energy no matter what,” Miller said. “Like I just think we’re all going to play hard and together as like everyone, there’s not going to be one player who does it all like everyone is really in this so.”

The Commodores start their season next weekend when they head to Eastern Florida State for the region eight shootout on Friday, November 5.