Gulf Coast women’s basketball takes down No. 16 Chipola

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team took down No. 16 Chipola 76-67 on Monday night.

Commodores Anaya Boyd led the team with 24 points.

Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Rory Kuhn said the win was huge for them.

It felt good, obviously. You know, they’re number 16 in the country so I mean that’s a big win. You know, we’ve been dealing with all of this COVID stuff and having to play, you know. It’s not like we can really prepare. We haven’t had full people you know, practice. To be able to come out like we did, I was happy with the effort and obviously a win is a win. You take them any way they come,” Kuhn said.

The Commodores will have to face Northwest Florida on Wednesday, so Coach Kuhn hopes this win will help prepare them for that.

“Hopefully we can take on some momentum now. So that’s two in a row. And our reward is you know one day’s rest and then you play the number one team in the country, you know on Wednesday. You know you just got to prepare for that and get ready now. So hopefully the momentum can carry over there,” Kuhn said.