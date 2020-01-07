Gulf Coast women’s basketball stays No. 1 in national rankings

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team is still No. 1 in the NJCAA Division I weekly rankings. They have kept that spot since the beginning of the season.

The Lady Commodores are currently undefeated with a 14-0 record and picked up their first Panhandle Conference win of the season against Northwest Florida on Saturday. South Plains is the only other team in the nation with an undefeated record right now (18-0).

Chipola jumped three places to the No. 3 spot. The Indians have a 16-1 record on the season right now.

The Raiders dropped a few spots due to the two losses faced this past week. They are now No. 8 in the national rankings.

Gulf Coast will take on Pensacola on Wednesday for their first conference home game of the season.