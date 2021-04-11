Gulf Coast women’s basketball selected to national tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team is headed to the NJCAA National Tournament after they were given a bid on Sunday evening.

Gulf Coast lost to Chipola in the state championship game on Saturday night 55-45, so they were not automatic qualifiers, but after beating the No. 2 ranked team in the country, Northwest Florida State the night before, their resume proved plenty strong to get in.

The Commodores were selected as the 15 seed in the NJCAA selection show on Sunday night.

The Chipola women did receive and automatic bid by winning state, and they were selected at the No. 3 seed for the tournament.

The Lady Indians will play on April 21, at 5 p.m. against the winner of 14 seend Mobley and 19 seed Eastern Arizona.