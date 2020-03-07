Gulf Coast women’s basketball moving on to state finals

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women are joining the men’s team as they will be playing for a state championship on Saturday as well.

The Lady Commodores beat Miami Dade 71-64 in the FCSAA State Semifinals on Friday night.

Naomi Mbandu led the Commodores with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Ahlana Smith added 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals to that.

Gulf Coast will take on a familiar opponent in the finals. They play Northwest Florida for a fourth time this year. The Commodores beat the Raiders twice this season.

Commodores head women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel said it’s great that both Gulf Coast teams are playing for a state championship.

This is wonderful for Gulf Coast. Great for the men’s team so proud for them,” Scovel said. “They’re playing great and I’m gonna predict a Gulf Coast win for the men, for the men, I don’t know about the women.”

The women’s final is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Northwest Florida Raider Arena.