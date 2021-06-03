Gulf Coast women’s basketball coach Cayla Petree resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Cayla Petree resigned on Thursday.

Sources say she is leaving the Commodores to take the head coaching job at Morehead State as their women’s basketball coach stepped down just last month.

Petree only coached the Commodores for one season taking over from long-time head coach Roonie Scovel.

In one season with the team, she had a record of 12-10 overall and went 8-8 in conference play. However, she also took them to the national tournament this year as well.

We will have more details on this developing story as they come available.