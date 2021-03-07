Gulf Coast women beat TCC; men fall to Eagles in Saturday matchups

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s team took down TCC 90-63 on Saturday.

The Lady Commodores performance from the perimeter really helping them in this one as they hit 14 threes.

With the win, the No. 12 Commodores improve to a 5-5 record in Panhandle Conference play.

However, the men didn’t have as much luck as Gulf Coast fell to No. 9 Tallassee Community College 70-61.

The Commodores fought hard, but just couldn’t get the victory at the end of it.

The team falls to a 2-8 record in Panhandle Conference play.