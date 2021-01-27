Gulf Coast volleyball wins season opener over Coastal Alabama South

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team won their season opener 3-1 over Coastal Alabama South.

The Commodores took the first two sets, but Coastal came back in the third to win that one 25-23. However, Gulf Coast finished it quickly in the fourth set as they won that one 25-11.

Commodores head coach Scott Allen said it was a good first game, but there’s definitely things they need to improve on moving forward.

“I actually thought that we were gonna perform a little better than what we did, but that’s probably first match jitters after being off for so long,” Allen said. “But good match, at times we definitely showed what we were capable of, but we really have to clean up the playing and cut some of those errors, missed serves and hitting the ball out of bounds when it’s not a good play for us anyway instead of just keeping the ball in.”

Gulf Coast is back in action in this weekend when they host the Panhandle Volleyball Festival, a tournament with five teams in it.