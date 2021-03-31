Gulf Coast volleyball wins back-to-back Sun Lakes Conference titles

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team won another Sun Lakes Conference title after their regular season finished up last week.

The Commodores now have back-to-back conference championship wins.

The team finished their season with 13-3 overall record and were 9-1 in conference play.

The Dores are on their way to the 2021 NJCAA Volleyball Region 8/Gulf District Division II Championship in Leesburg, Florida.

The tournament starts on Thursday, but Gulf Coast doesn’t play until Friday. They will take on either Lake-Sumter State College or St. Johns River in the semifinals.