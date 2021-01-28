Gulf Coast volleyball tournament canceled

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast volleyball team finally played a team in a different colored jersey on Wednesday night. However, their next game on the schedule is now not for another three weeks.

That’s because the tournament they were scheduled to host over the weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with several of the teams participating.

It was set to be a five team tournament called The Panhandle Volleyball Festival.

The Lady Commodores are 1-0 and will play Coastal Alabama East on Feb. 11.