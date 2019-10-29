Gulf Coast volleyball named Sun Lakes co-conference champions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team is the Sun Lakes Co-Conference Champions. They will share the title with St. John’s River.

Even though they share the title, the Commodores are ranked the No. 1 seed for the Sun Lakes Gulf District Championship. That’s because the Commodores won four out of the seven sets that they played against St. John’s River this season.

The Commodores aren’t officially done with the regular season yet. They will take on Andrew College Tuesday night at Billy Harrison Field House. Currently the Commodores are 19-6 overall on the season.

Gulf Coast will start district tournament play on Nov. 2.