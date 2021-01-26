Gulf Coast volleyball hosting five- team tournament this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team is hosting the Panhandle Volleyball Festival, a tournament with five different teams, on Friday and Saturday.

Itawamba and Pearl River from Mississippi and two Sun Lakes Conference teams, St. John’s Rivewr and Lake Sumter College, are all competing in the event along with the Commodores.

The Lady Commodores will play Itawamba on Friday night at 6 p.m. and then will take on Pearl River on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Gulf Coast opens up their season on Wednesday night against Coastal Alabama South.