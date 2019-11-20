Gulf Coast volleyball heads to first national tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team got on the road bright and early Tuesday morning and headed to West Virginia for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

This is a big deal to the Commodores as this is the first time in program history they have made it this far.

Once the team gets to Charleston, they will head to the Civic Center where they will be playing on Thursday. They will get to practice on the court there and then they head to a banquet for the teams. Gulf Coast head coach Scott Allen said it’s good they are doing this routine because it’s worked for them before.

“Very similiar to what we did, actually identical to what we did at the conference tournament,” Allen said. “We have a good feel for it, the girls have a good feel for that rhythm for that schedule and they handled it well last time. We couldn’t have been playing better at the conference tournament so we are hoping to have that same result.”

The Commodores (21-6) are the No. 6 seed in the 16-team tournament. Allen said they aren’t really worried about the ranking, they just need to go out there and win.

“We think we have a good shot and we think the teams that are in it are really good. For us, it doesnt matter if you are ranked one or sixteen,” Allen said. “Now if you are ranked one, you might have an easier path to the semifinal or final, but at the end of the day you have got to beat all the teams if you want to be a national champion.”

Gulf Coast will take on McHenry County on Thursday at 9 a.m.