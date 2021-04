(WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team fell to the No. 1 seed Illinois Central 3-1 in the Division II National Tournament quarterfinals.

The Commodores lost the first two sets, but pulled back in the third and won it 25-18.

However, the fourth set was a battle between the two that went in the Cougars favor. They won it 26-24.

The Commodores now go into the consolidation bracket for fifth place in the tourney and will play on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.