Gulf Coast volleyball ends regular season as No. 1 team in state

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team finished their regular season on Wednesday night with a win over Florida Gateway.

The Commodores beat them 3-0 in the Billy Harrison Field House. They ended their regular season with a 13-3 record, ranked No. 1 in the state, and No. 11 in the nation amongst Division II teams.

Gulf Coast has really battled this year, only playing 16 games in their regular season, compared to a normal 30 game schedule.

Even though they’ve had seven canceled matchups this year, Gulf Coast head coach Scott Allen said the changing schedule hasn’t really affected this squad.

“As far as the cancellations go we’ve actually been playing better if we have a week off, we’ve had some games where we’ve had a week off and we come out and we’re on fire, the girls are playing great, so maybe it was the rest, the bodies are more fresh, the minds are more fresh,” Allen said.

It’s not over for the team just yet, the Commodores are getting ready to head into the FCSAA Regional Tournament which is in Leesburg next week.

Coach Allen said one of the big focuses now is staying consistent on the court and also healthy.

“We have to be cautious on our side because if there is a slip up now, the season is over and nobody wants that. We want the season to be over because somebody played fantastic volleyball against us. We don’t want it to be over because somebody got sick and some weird, random thing happened. So we want everyone to be as cautious as they can,” Allen said.

The regional tournament begins on April 1, but the Commodores have a bye for the first game so they head straight to the semifinals on April 2.