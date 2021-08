PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team wrapped up the opening week of the fall season with a three-set victory over Florida Gateway College on Saturday.

The reigning Gulf District champion Commodores returned to play for the first time since nationals in April and finished their three-game homestand going 1-2.

The next match for the ‘Dores will take place in Avon Park, Florida, against South Florida State College on Friday, August 27.