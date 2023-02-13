PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team earned a 7-6 walk-off victory to secure their second win in two days over John A Logan College.
The Commodores improved to 6-3 and will Coastal Alabama East on Friday, February 17.
by: Sam Granville
